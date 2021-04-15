Elmer Gertken, 83, Avon

June 3, 1937 - April 14, 2021

Services celebrating the life of Elmer Gertken, age 83 of Avon, will be 2:00 PM, Monday, April 19 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Elmer died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a gathering between 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM at the funeral home on Monday.

Elmer was born June 3, 1937 in Richmond to Henry and Rosila (Fischer) Gertken. He grew up and lived his entire life in Avon where he was the owner of Apollo 13, a bar and restaurant. He is a member of the St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon.

Elmer is survived by his brothers and sisters,Ambrose (Kathleen) Gertken, St. Joseph; Donna Mae (Wilbert) Poepping, Avon; Annette Blonigen, St. Martin; Rosemary Ehlinger, Avon; Larry (Peggy) Gertken, Swanville; Lloyd (Jenny) Gertken, Pine River and Eugene (Sharon) Gertken, Albany. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald Gertken and his sister, Bernice Klaphake.