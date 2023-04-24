Elliott Rubald, 87, Clear Lake

July 18, 1935 - April 21, 2023

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Elliott P. Rubald, 87, of Clear Lake. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, April 21, 2023. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Elliott was born on July 18, 1935 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Quintin and Hazel (Elliott) Rubald. Elliott grew up in the Minneapolis and St. Cloud area and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1953. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps. Elliott married Florabel Phillipp on June 13, 1961 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Elliott was employed as a semi-driver at Rubald Beverage Company, drove school bus for Larson Bus Service and later at Fingerhut. He was a member of the Clear Lake American Legion Post #354.

Elliott was an avid outdoorsman. He lived life “Big” and will be remembered as a larger-than-life character who always had a quick wit. Elliott was a devoted husband and father who always made his family a priority. He was a gentle giant who was loved by children and dogs.

Elliott is survived by his children, Linda Goergen and Curtis (Cory) Rubald; grandchildren, Jonathan Goergen, Brian (Tina) Goergen, and Connor Rubald; great grandchildren, Joel and Sofia Goergen, Elliott and Otto Goergen; and brother, Cy Rubald.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Flora; and siblings, Quintin Jr. and Marilyn Rubald.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the National Museum of the Marine Corps are preferred.

A heartfelt thank you to Patti Bratahiel and Wendi & Scott Warzecka for the loving care and friendship that they provided to Elliott and his family.