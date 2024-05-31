Ellen Virnig, 78, Pierz

August 23, 1945 - May 30, 2024

Ellen Marie Virnig, 78 year old resident of Pierz, passed away at St. Benedict Community in St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 4 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Aaron Nett officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, June 4 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Catholic School in Pierz: 80 Edward Street S., Pierz, MN 56364 and the Alzheimer’s Association: 225 N. Michigan Ave, floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Please follow the link to view the service for Ellen at: https://private.memoryshare.com/memoryshare/video/ellen-virnig-8068911

Ellen Marie Marshik was born on August 23, 1945 in Little Falls to the late Wenzel and Clara (Virnig) Marshik. Ellen grew up in Lastrup, MN, with her siblings, Arlie, Karen and Mary Kay. Ellen attended and graduated from Pierz Memorial High School. Ellen married the love of her life Harvey Virnig on June 22, 1966 at St. John's Catholic Church in Lastrup. They were blessed with three boys, Dean, Darin and Gregg. The couple made their home in Minneapolis for one year while Harvey worked construction. They purchased a farm in Buh Township in 1967, where they lived and farmed until retiring. She worked side by side with her husband on the family farm. Ellen volunteered weekly at Holy Trinity School in Pierz. Ellen enjoyed doing fancy work, quilting, crafting with her grandchildren, fishing and tenderly caring for a large garden. She will be remembered and loved for her gentle caring ways. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Left to cherish her memory are children, Dean (Lois) Virnig of Sartell, Darin (Erin) Virnig of Sartell, Gregg (Amanda) Virnig of Plymouth; grandchildren, Bryan (Katie) Virnig, Alyssa (Tyler) Monson, Raychel Virnig, Alex Virnig, Brenna Virnig, Vanessa (Matt) Marlow and Josephine Virnig; siblings, Arlie Epsky, Mary Kay Webeck and a brother-in-law, Herman Hoheisel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey Virnig, sister, Karen Hoheisel and brothers-in-law, Ed Epsky and Richard Webeck.