Ellen Kornovich, 93, Foley

February 22, 1926 - August 25, 2019

Ellen Kornovich, age 93 of Foley, passed away August 25, 2019 at the Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. Visitation will take place from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Rev. Derek Weichmann will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Ellen Martha Kornovich was born on February 22, 1926 in Gilman, Minnesota to Louis and Martha (Lesnau) Robak. At the age of 18, she moved to Chicago with her sister and worked for the American Can Company. While living in Chicago, she married Joseph Cerqua and started raising her family. The couple later divorced. In 1956 she moved back to Minnesota and married Bill Kornovich in 1972. The couple lived in the Foley and Foreston area all their married life. Ellen enjoyed flowers and gardening and feeding the birds. She was an excellent cook and is fondly remembered for her potato salad and apple pies. She enjoyed many trips to the Casino will Bill and also spent several winters in Arizona. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren. The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and the staff at the Foley Nursing Center for their care a compassion.

She is survived by her children: Allen Cerqua, Princeton; Darlene (Tim) Pratt, Fort Meyers, FL,; Carol (Jim) LaFore, Foreston; Billy (Kathy) Kornovich, Gold Canyon, AZ,; Barbara McKenzie, Sacramento, CA,; Laura (Bob) Carrico, Meridian, ID,; John (Dawn) Kornovich, Mexico City, FL,; Jack (Ginny) Kornovich, Zimmerman; Patty (Steve) Hinkemeyer, Princeton, one brother, Gary Robak, Foley and many grand and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; grandson, Larry Cerqua and brothers: Kenneth, Irie, Willard, Norbert, Dennis, Paul, Len Lesnau and sister, Doris Larry.