Elk River Woman Killed in Crash on Highway 169

ELK RIVER -- An Elk River woman was killed in a crash Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the Highway 169/10/101 interchange.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van was going north on Highway 169 and a semi was going east on Highway 10 and turning onto southbound Highway 101. Authorities say the van did not stop for a red light and t-boned the semi.

The driver of the van, 59-year-old Kathleen Lehman, died at the scene. The driver of the semi, 50-year-old Meseret Berhea of Minneapolis, was not hurt.

Authorities say slick road conditions may have been a factor in the crash.