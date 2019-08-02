Elk River Man Hurt in Wright County Crash

MONTICELLO -- An Elk River man is hurt after a two vehicle crash in Wright County Friday morning.

The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and East Broadway Street in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 29-year-old Joshua Lawson, of Clearwater, was heading north on Highway 25 when he hit another vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto Wright County Road 75.

Lawson was not hurt. The driver of the second vehicle, 53-year-old Dale Hall, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.