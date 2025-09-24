Highway 169 Sees Collision As Car And Truck Collide
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A passenger in a car was hurt in a collision with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m. on Highway 169 in Elk River. Both vehicles were traveling north when they collided.
Eighty-four-year-old Karen Aamodt of Elk River was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car, 56-year-old Jennifer Eheman of Hurlock, Maryland, was not hurt. The semi driver, 22-year-old David Yukhimchuk of St. Michael, was not hurt.
