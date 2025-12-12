One Injured In Elk River Crash On Highway 169

Lee Voss - WJON

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 169 in Elk River.  One vehicle rear-ended the other while reaching the bottom of the off-ramp.

Forty-nine-year-old Bikyeombe Byaene of Otsego was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Twenty-six-year-old Hannah Kraemer of Otsego was not hurt.

Elk River Police and Fire assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

