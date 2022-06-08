March 10, 1936 - June 6, 2022

attachment-Elizabeth Markman loading...

Elizabeth “Liz” Fern Markman, age 86, of Waite Park, formerly of Saint Cloud, passed away surrounded by her husband and loved ones on June 6, 2022. Visitation will start at 9:30 AM with a Celebration of Life Mass to follow at 11 AM celebrated by Father Chris Markman at Saint Peter’s Parish on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Knights of Columbus Women’s Auxiliary will lead prayers in the church at 9:30 AM. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Liz was born on March 10, 1936 in Mankato, Minnesota to Matt and Mabel Kane. Liz grew up on the shores of Madison Lake in southern Minnesota. Upon graduation from Mankato West High School in 1954 Liz attended LPN training at Saint Joseph’s Hospital’s, graduating in 1956. She dedicated her life to a career in nursing serving as a nurse for 44 years in Mankato, Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Montevideo Hospital and many facilities in Saint Cloud, including the Saint Cloud Hospital and Skylight Gardens. In addition, Liz worked as a home care nurse for many years in the Saint Cloud Area.

Liz married Eugene “Gene” Markman on May 24, 1958 at All Saint’s Church in Madison Lake, Minnesota making their homes in Mankato, Rochester, and Montevideo before moving to the Saint Cloud Area in 1971.

Liz possessed a generous, loving, and happy spirit. She loved to laugh and could brighten anyone’s day with her smile. She found great joy in being a part of her community. She was an active member in her church, Saint Peter’s Parish for 51 years. In addition, Liz was a member of the Knights of Columbus Women’s Auxiliary. Liz was a loving and devoted wife and mother and a doting grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, sewing, playing cards, gardening, and especially being with her family and friends.

Liz will be dearly missed by her husband of 64 years, Eugene “Gene” of Waite Park and their four children: James “Jim” (Luiza) Markman of Sarasota, Florida, Annmarie Kastan of Waite Park, Thomas “Tom” (Kara) Markman of Avon, and Michael “Mike” (Kathy) Markman of Sartell and seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Liz is proceeded in death by her father, mother, brother—William Kane, great-grandson—Archer Markman, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family wishes to thank Saint Croix Hospice.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.