Elizabeth K. Norgaard, 80, Maple Grove

April 23, 1940 - July 10, 2020

Private family Graveside Services will be on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis for Elizabeth K. Norgaard, age 80, who passed away at The Beehive Homes in Maple Grove on July 10, 2020. Pastor Rob Olsen will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00PM -8:00PM on Monday, July 13th, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Liz was born April 23, 1940 in Minneapolis to Lloyd and Carolyn (Barrett) Kelley. She married Howard L Norgaard on June 16, 1960 in Robbinsdale, MN. Liz and Howard served as Missionaries in Africa for five years where their sons were born. After returning to Minnesota, they adopted their daughter from South Korea. Liz made a difference in the lives of children and staff as a teacher in Minneapolis and Madelia School Districts. After retirement the couple moved to Becker to be near their grandchildren, who knew her as Farmor. Liz was a member of Becker Baptist Church where she often volunteered. She enjoyed traveling, plays, orchestra, arts, reading, needle point, singing, playing piano and spending time with her grandchildren. Liz was an intelligent, compassionate person with a great sense of humor and an infectious smile. She shared her strong faith in Jesus with her children, grandchildren, and everyone else in her life.

Liz is survived by her son, Philip (Sandi) of Uniontown, OH; grandchildren, Andrew (Kayla), Emily, and Nick (Wren) Norgaard, Elijah and James Moon; sister, Kathleen (Lowell) Peterson of Eden Prairie; sister-in-law, Jan Kelley of Piedmont, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard on June 30, 2017; son, Bruce; daughter, Naomi Moon; and brother, Thomas Kelley.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.