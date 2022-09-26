Elizabeth “Dolly” Rose Nokes, 81, St Cloud, formerly of Pipestone

April 1, 1941 – September 25, 2022

attachment-Elizabeth Nokes loading...

Elizabeth “Dolly” Rose Nokes, age 81, St Cloud, MN, formerly of Pipestone, MN, died Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Elizabeth was born April 1, 1941 in Hendricks, MN to Alvin E. and Mary K. (Steffes) Scheleck. She married Richard A. Nokes on April 15, 1961 in Pipestone, MN. They moved to St. Cloud, MN in 1981. Elizabeth was employed by Northwestern Bell Telephone as chief operator for 40 years. She retired in 1995. Elizabeth also was employed by Wal-Mart for 20 years. She was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. Elizabeth enjoyed playing cards and doing volunteer work.

Survivors include her husband Richard Nokes of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Lori Ann (Chayo) Guzman of Salem, OR; sister, Kathleen “Kathy” Baker of Ward, SD; and three granddaughters, Sharee of St. Cloud, MN, and Jasmine and Serenity of Salem, OR.

She was preceded in death by her parents.