Elizabeth A. Lansing, 89, St. Cloud

April 7, 1934 - May 2, 2023

Memorial services celebrating the life of Elizabeth “Betty” A. Lansing, 89, of St. Joseph will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Private burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s/Heritage Hall.

Betty was born on April 7, 1934 in St. Cloud to the late Raymond and Florentine (Beumer) Laudenbach. She graduated from Cathedral High School. Betty married James P. “Jim” Lansing on August 23, 1954 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud and had five children. She lived in St. Cloud most of her married life and moved to St. Joseph in 1993. Betty was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish and past president of the St. Augusta Legion Auxiliary.

Betty loved the outdoors, traveling, golf and was an avid walker. Betty had many gardens with beautiful flowers. Betty was also very artistic and enjoyed pottery, crafting, quilting and knitting. Later in life she was a foster grandparent at Kennedy School where she was affectionately known as “Grandma Betty.” She will be dearly missed by many loved ones and friends.

She is survived by her children, Ramona of Rochester, Phillip (Stacie) of St. Cloud, Tracy (Steve) Muske of St. Joseph; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brothers, Chuck Laudenbach of Minneapolis and Ralph (Sherrie) Laudenbach of Blaine.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim in 2007; children, Nora Jean and Patrick; sister, Bonnie Laudenbach; and brother, Larry Laudenbach.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.

A very special thank you to the angels from CentraCare Hospice and Hilltop Care Center.