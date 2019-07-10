Elisabeth M. “Elsie” Stephanie, 98, St. Cloud

August 22, 1920 - July 9, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Elisabeth M. “Elsie” Stephanie, age 98, of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Sterling Park Healthcare Center in Waite Park. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Elsie was born on August 22, 1920 in St. Wendel to Louis and Clara (Schroeder) Lodermeier. She married Joseph Stephanie on June 14, 1941 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Elsie worked as a waitress at the St. Cloud Country Club, Ivan’s in the Park and the Radisson for many years while also raising her family. She was an active member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and Christian Women. Elsie also volunteered her time with Meals on Wheels and at local blood drives.

Elsie enjoyed cooking, baking, bird watching, gardening and visiting with her friends. Her greatest joy in her life was all the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Joseph (Carla) of Paynesville, Richard (Jean) of Bloomington, Chuck (Marie) of St. Cloud; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Linda Lodermeier; and many nieces and nephews.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph in 2001; daughter, Mary Louise Lero in 1995; two infant sons; one granddaughter, Sandra Stephanie; sister, Barbara Scalise; brothers, Walter Lodermeier and Elmer Lodermeier.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of both Sterling Park Healthcare Center and St. Croix Hospice for the exceptional care given to Elsie.