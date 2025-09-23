Great Theatre Adds Show After Opening Night Sells Out

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- GREAT Theatre has added a performance for its opening show, due to high demand.

The local theater company opened its 28th season this past Friday with its seventh annual Youth Artist Project. Directed and designed by high school students under the mentorship of professional artists. Elephant & Piggies: We are in a Play, Junior features an all-youth cast.

All eight scheduled performances sold out before opening night, so GREAT has added an additional performance this Sunday at 4:00 p.m. to meet community demand. All tickets are $16 and available at greattheatre.org.

Six student matinees sold out in addition to the public performances. The 55-minute musical is based on Mo Willems's beloved book series.

