Electrical Short Causes Fire in Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE -- Authorities say an electrical short is believed to be the cause of a fire in Paynesville over the weekend.

Fire crews were called to the Lake Koronis Assembly Grounds just after 6:00 a.m. Saturday for a building fire.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Travis Schwegel, of Cold Spring, was ice fishing on Lake Koronis when he saw the northwest corner of the main lodge on fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to other areas of the building.

It's believed the fire started from a possible electrical short from a large outdoor food cooler unit.

No one was hurt.

