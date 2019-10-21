Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming to Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Owners of electric cars should soon have a place to plug-in in downtown St. Cloud. Public Services Director Pat Shea says they are planning on installing two charging stations with two plug-ins each.

The state of Minnesota through a legal settlement put out an RFP for some grants to private entities to install electric vehicle charging stations throughout the I-94 and Highway 10 corridors and St. Cloud was selected as one of those sites.

Shea says both will be downtown but the exact locations haven't been selected yet. There will be no cost to the city to install the charging stations. The user will be billed for both parking in the spot and for the electricity they use.

He says they are hoping to have the charging stations installed by the end of this year.

The River's Edge Convention Center has been getting more and more requests for electric charging stations from people who are attending events at that facility.

The city council is expected to approve the charging stations on their consent agenda at Monday's night's meeting.