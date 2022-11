SARTELL (WJON News) - Three new faces will be sitting on the Sartell-St. Stephen School Board.

Emily Larson led all candidates with 3,639 votes, or roughly 16 percent of the vote. Jen Smith followed right behind her with 3,414 votes - or 14.6 percent.

The final spot went to Scott Wenshau who received 3,281 votes, which comes to 14% of the votes.

The lone incumbent in the race Amanda Byrd finished with 1,463 votes.