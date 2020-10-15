Election 2020: Newcomer Challenges Longtime Waite Park Mayor

WAITE PARK -- It's been several years since Waite Park voters have seen two names on the ballot for mayor.

Newcomer Brian Sluss and the incumbent Rick Miller are both on the ballot come Election Day.

Brian Sluss

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

Sluss has lived in Waite Park for 12 years after growing up in the St. Cloud Metro. He currently works at Ziegler CAT and before that owned his own taxi company for nine years. He says he's running for mayor because he wants to play an active role in shaping the community he lives in.

I would like to reduce the crime, look into some road improvements especially to Waite Avenue, and look at reducing the city's taxes if possible.

He says by reducing the crime rate he feels it will make Waite Park more attractive to both businesses and homeowners. Sluss says if elected he will be a hard working leader for the community and not be afraid to ask the tough questions before making a decision.

Rick Miller

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

Miller is a life long resident of Waite Park and has been serving as mayor since 2001. Prior to his mayoral role, he was a city council member for 10 years, and has served on many boards and organizations within the community. Miller says the city is growing in the right direction and he wants to continue to be apart of that development.

I still enjoy it, when I don't enjoy this job then I wouldn't run. I think Waite Park is going in the right direction, it's a great place to live and it's still growing.

Miller says he would like to see more residential growth within Waite Park and is looking forward to a full season of operation of the newly construction amphitheater. As for seeing another name on the ballot this year, he says it's great to see other people interested in city government.

The person election on November 3rd will serve a two-year term beginning in January.