Eleanor Marie Wentland, 89, Holdingford

November 12, 1931 – November 20,2020

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Eleanor Marie Wentland, age 89 of Holdingford, will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 25 at the Church of All Saints, St. Hedwig Catholic Church in Holdingford. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Eleanor died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM Wednesday at the church in Holdingford Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.standaEleanor was born November 12, 1931 in Bowlus to Nicholas and Alice (Gordon) Binsfeld. She married Louis “Louie” Wentland on June 17, 1952 in St. Stanislaus Koska Catholic Church in Bowlus. The couple settled on their farm near Holdingford where Louie farmed and Eleanor raised the couple’s children. She enjoyed baking, cooking, cards, gardening, golf cart riding and listening to country music. She was a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Hedwigs and the St. Hedwigs Christian mothers.

Eleanor is survived by her children; Donny (Mary) Wentland, Holdingford; Dale (Linda) Wentland, Holdingford; Patrick (Ann Marie) Wentland, Holdingford;Darice (Daniel) Stommes, Albany; Darryl Wentland, Bowlus; Gary (Ann) Wentland, Holdingford; Sharon (Steve) Prokott, Avon; Lori (Mike) Kuklok, Holdingford, and her nephew, LeRoy Marsolek, HI; whom Eleanor raised. She is also survived by 28 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and several ½ brothers and sisters.

She is preceded in death by her husband Louis Wentland, parents, infant daughter Debbie Wentland, granddaughter Maria Prokott and brother, Art Binsfeld.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Holdinmiller-carlingford Rescue Squad for the great care given to their mother Eleanor.