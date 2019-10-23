February 6, 1924 - October 22, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Eleanor M. Brambrink, age 95, who passed away Tuesday at the Landings of Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the church.

Eleanor was born February 6, 1924 in Glendorado Township, Benton County to William & Matilda (Brunn) David. She married Rueben Brambrink on October 29, 1947 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Eleanor was a homemaker and lived in Benton County her entire life. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church where she was involved in the Christian Women and St. Joseph Mission Group. Eleanor enjoyed bowling, gardening, canning, playing cards, and spending time with her family. She had a gift of remembering celebrations, birthdays and anniversaries of all of her relatives. She was a great baker and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Eleanor was patient, kind, caring, loving, and a woman of unwavering faith.

Survivors include her children, David (Debbie) Brambrink of Oklahoma City, OK, Jeanann (Robert) Sluss of Lake Elmo, Beverly (Duane) Schmidtbauer of Sauk Rapids, Mary (David) Grundahl of Holdingford, Tereasa (Ben) Nies of Rockford, and Bonnie (John) Morey of Plymouth; brother and sister, Ervin David of Foley and Agnes Hoffmann of Pillager; 13 grandchildren and 17½ great grandchildren.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rueben on June 1, 2006; daughters-in-law, Kathy Brambrink and Paula Brambrink; sisters, Helen David, Kathryn Denfield and Cecilia Ruhoff; and brothers, Donald David and William David, Jr.