Eleanor L Fromelt, 85, Royalton

September 4, 1938 - January 19, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton for Eleanor L. Fromelt, age 85, of Royalton who passed away on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Harmony House in Pierz. Rev. Gregory Sauer will officiate and burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Eleanor was born September 4, 1938 in St. Cloud to Clarence “Bill” & Regina (Bujarski) Lagergren. She married Herbert Fromelt, Jr. on June 7, 1956 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. The couple lived in Rice after marriage for 20 years and owned and operated Fromelt Implement Company. They moved to Buckman where they resided for another 20 years and ran a cow/calf operation and Eleanor also worked in the Jack Frost Poultry Barn. In 2000 they moved to Royalton where they currently reside. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Royalton and St. Michael’s Christian Women, Buckman and CCD teacher at Immaculate Conception, Rice. She enjoyed yard work, planting shrubs, gardening, cutting grass and sewing. She was a busy, generous, caring person who always put others first. Eleanor enjoyed visiting with others and was supportive, loving and always welcoming.

Survivors include her husband, Herb, Jr. of Royalton; children, Elizabeth Opatz of The Colony, TX, Herbert III of Monticello, Sandra (Jerry) Legatt of Rice and John (Julie) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Stacy, Tanya, Dustin, Abigail, Andrea and Ben and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Angela; sister, Arlene Kraemer and brothers, Robert and Daniel Lagergren.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or shrub in her memory.