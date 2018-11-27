Eldred John “EJ” Funk, age 75, Albany (formerly of Brooklyn Park)

October 9, 1943 - November 27, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Eldred John "EJ" Funk, age 75, (formerly of Brooklyn Park ) will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. Public visitation will start at 9:30 AM Saturday at the church in New Munich. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Freeport. Eldred died Tuesday, November 27, at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care in Albany.

E.J. was the first born child to Tony and Katherine Funk on October 9, 1943. He worked for Fingerhut in St. Cloud and then found his life's passion being an independent truck driver transporting goods across the United States . Along the way, he made numerous friends and acquaintances that became lifelong friends. Upon his retirement at age 73, he returned to his home town of Freeport.

Every year, E.J. looked forward to his trip to Thailand with friends. With his charismatic personality, E.J. enjoyed the company of a diverse set of people; young and old alike. He had a quick wit and was always happy to debate any issue - loudly! He always made a special point to attend any family function. He especially loved seeing his aunts and uncles and cousins. He loved his family. He has left an impression on everyone he met and has left a huge empty spot in all our hearts.

E.J. is survived by his daughter Heather (North) Krimsly of Corvallis, Oregon, brothers and sisters, Ardell (Donald) Loehr, Prior Lake; Gerald (Susan) Funk, Long Prairie; Joyce (Roger)Schoenberg, Greenwald, Joan (Roger) Stradal, Sauk Rapids, Richard (Bonnie) Funk, Avon; Isadore (Butch) Funk, Cold Spring; Lee (Rick Passek, Savage; Cindy (Roger) Stephanson, Mound, and Daryl (Karen )Funk, Coon Rapids along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

E.J. is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald "Peter" Funk.

Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.