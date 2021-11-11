Elaine M. Dollar, 86, Sauk Rapids

September 24, 1935 - November 7, 2021

Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Elaine M. Dollar, age 86, who passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Good Shepherd Community. Pastor David Hinz will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Elaine was born September 24, 1935 in Sauk Rapids to Carl and Lena (Athen) Lovitz. She worked for three years at Minneapolis Honeywell, then moved to Southern California. Elaine married Wayne Dollar in California in 1959 and were later divorced. She moved to Sartell in 1974, then worked for 24 years for Northwest Bank as a loan controller and retired in 1998. Elaine also worked part-time for Nelson’s Hallmark shop in Minneapolis and later, Myron’s Hallmark shop in St. Cloud. Elaine was a quiet person, but very pleasant and took everything that came her way. Elaine was known for her patience and independence. She loved to travel, play cards, bingo, go to the casino, and loved her grandkids very much. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and belonged to the Altar Guild and was also a member of the East Side VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Survivors include her daughter, Traci (David) Schuneman of Rice; son, Tony (Shelly) Dollar of Albertville; grandchildren, Justin (Ally), Bradley, Whitney, and Kenzie (Zach); great-grandchildren, Kyra and Noah; and sister, Ruth Reber of Sauk Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Irene Zwick; brothers, Bill and Ray Lovitz; and brother-in-law Don Zwick.

The family would like to thank Good Shepherd Memory Cottages and St. Croix Hospice for their care of Elaine.