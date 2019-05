November 16, 1927 - May 18, 2019

Elaine Hope (Nelson) Becker entered Heaven to be with her Lord on May 18, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 25, 2019 at the Community Country Church in Holdingford, MN. Reviewal will be at the Church one hour before the service, and visitation, with lunch, following the service. Burial will be in the City Cemetery in Benson, MN.