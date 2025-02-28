Elaine E. Niesche, 94, Clearwater

October 4, 1930 - February 27, 2025

attachment-Elaine Niesche loading...

Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater for Elaine E. Niesche, age 94, who passed away Thursday, February 27, 2025 at her home in Clearwater. Rev. Karleen Jung will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Becker.

Elaine was born October 4, 1930 in Eleva, WI to Arthur and Emma (Burgess) Tollefson. Elaine married Donald Niesche on November 10, 1951 in Temple, TX. She lived in Fridley for 30 years and was the Food Service Director for Columbia Heights School District 13 for 25 years before retiring in 1990. Elaine was a member of South Santiago Lutheran Church and was the President of the WELCA unit, a member of the quilting group, worship committee, pictorial directory and Altar Guild. She is a member of Rejoice Lutheran Church. She belonged to the Lake Association and coordinated the pancake breakfast. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, bailiff for Sherburne County and The Bookmarks Readers Theater. Elaine enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. She liked to spend her time quilting, crocheting, knitting, reading and fishing. Elaine was a strong, determined, gracious, generous woman who always put others first. She loved spending time with her family.

Elaine is survived by her children, Patricia Niesche of Blaine, Debra (Bob) Freeh of Zimmerman and Sandra Borchert of Clearwater; grandchildren, Kristin (Andrew), Christopher (Marilynn), Jonathon (Elisabeth), Adam (Kari), and Brianna (Nathan); 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jerome (Lois) Tollefson) of Anoka, Elly (Tom) McMahon of Eau Claire, WI, Robert (Kathi) Tollefson of Eau Claire, WI; sister-in-law, Dolly Tollefson of Whitehall, WI;

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald in 2018; grandson, Jeremy; great-grandson, Ryan; and 9 brothers.