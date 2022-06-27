Elaine A. Krueger, 82, Sauk Rapids

June 6, 1940 - June 24, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Elaine Krueger, age 82, of Sauk Rapids, who died Friday at her home after a short illness. Rev. Thomas Knoblach and Deacon Joe Kresky will officiate and entombment will be at Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the church in Sauk Rapids. St. Monica’s Society will pray the rosary at 4 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7:30 p.m.

Elaine was born on June 6, 1940 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Margaret (Mayer) Schroeder. She worked in the cafeteria at St. John’s in Collegeville prior to marring Sylvester Krueger on February 24, 1960 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Elaine was a homemaker and lived in the Sauk Rapids area most of her life. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was active in St. Monica’s Society, funeral lunch committee, Bazaar, and Sacred Heart School lunch server. Elaine was also a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622, Sauk Rapids Sportsman’s Club and Heartland Polka Swingers. Elaine had a strong Catholic faith that enabled her to be a foundation of support and role model for countless family, friends, neighbors and anyone who was blessed to know her. Her pride and joy was her role of being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Elaine was an avid gardener and a wonderful cook; and following in her mother’s footsteps, there was always extra room at the table for last minute guests and an abundance of homemade baked treats in the kitchen cabinet. She also enjoyed dancing, maintaining the house, mowing the lawn, and trips to the casino. Some of Elaine’s greatest gifts were her unwavering kindness, wonderful sense of humor, and ability to make everyone around her feel loved and appreciated.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Sy of Sauk Rapids; daughters and sons, Diane Bares of Rice, Donna (Allan) Regnier of Sartell, Ron (Cindy) of Sauk Rapids, Cathie Cairns of Brentwood, TN, Connie (Raymond) Goulet of Foley, Roger (Jill) of Sauk Rapids, Kevin (Spencer) of New York, Keith (Joanie) of St. Cloud; brother, John (Ilene) of St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Marge Schroeder of St. Cloud; nineteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard, Donald (Verna) and Wilfred “Sam” and sister, Lucille Schroeder.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Monastery, 421 4th St. S. Sauk Rapids, MN 56379.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Elaine’s medical care team at CentraCare and CentraCare Hospice.