RICHMOND (WJON News) -- There will be more than 30 bands on six stages this weekend at the 45th annual Minnesota Bluegrass Festival.

The event starts Thursday and runs through Sunday at El Rancho Manana Campground near Richmond.

The festival features top national touring acts as well as the best bands from the Upper Midwest region.

Besides the main stage, they'll have other stages and activities as well, including a social dancing area, a family area, a workshop area, and a marketplace.

Many of the more than 4,000 people who attend are musicians themselves. They bring their instruments and join in the impromptu jam sessions that go on day and night in the campgrounds.

There is also a talent contest.