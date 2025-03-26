Eileen M. Karls, 65, Becker

September 18, 1959 - March 23, 2025

Eileen Marlene Karls passed away on March 23, 2025, at the age of 65. She was a central Minnesota resident for most of her life, always residing with her sister, Karla. Eileen’s generosity knew no bounds. She spent her life in service to others. Raising four children, providing in-home daycare service in her community, and working in customer service. In Mandy Hale’s wise words, “To make a difference in someone’s life, you don’t have to be brilliant, rich, beautiful, or perfect. You just have to care.” Eileen’s care for others could be felt whether you were a regular customer in her grocery line at Cub Foods or at the customer service counter at Walmart, a family member in need, or a stranger on the street. Eileen was a beautiful soul who would help anyone. She enjoyed shopping (especially if she could get a good deal), throwing the ball for the dogs in the yard, watching Hallmark movies, going on adventures, and chocolate. She loved spending time with her family, friends, and her cats. Although Eileen is gone, she will live in our hearts forever.

Eileen is survived by her sister and lifelong roommate, Karla; her children, Kristina Klatt (Jeremy), Ryan Eggink (Taylor), Randy Eggink, and Ryley Eggink (Marina); grandchildren, Marie, Rolland, Geneveive, Rhett, and Rhys; additional brothers and sisters; Mary Halverson-Curry (Dave), Gordal Karls (Dorinda), Eugene Karls, Dwayne Karls, and Darlene Harvego (Mark); and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Nobert Karls and Irene (Ahrens) Wolbeck; sister, Audrey (Karls) Even; sister-in-law, Dee Karls; and nephew, Adam Karls.

A funeral service will take place at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake, 440 Lake Street N, with visitation one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will take place at a later date.