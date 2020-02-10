Eileen E. Kirchner, 83, Sartell

July 8, 1936 – February 7, 2020

Eileen Elizabeth Kirchner, age 83, Sartell, MN, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, February 7, 2020 at Country Manor Senior Community, Sartell, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Eileen was born July 8, 1936 in Albany, MN to Joseph M. and Anna (Engelmeyer) Lehner. She received training and certification as a surgical tech. On October 9, 1956 Eileen was united in marriage to Nicholas “Nick” John Kirchner at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis, MN. She was employed by the St. Cloud Hospital and St. Cloud Surgical Center. Eileen was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Holy Spirit Christian Mothers and Catholic United Financial. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards with family and volunteering.

Survivors include her children, Tom Kirchner of Otsego, MN; Dale (Joan) Kirchner of Grantsburg, WI; Lisa (Dan) Forman of Grand Junction, CO; brothers, Frank (Pat) Lehner of Mounds View, MN; Pete (Rosie) Lehner of Shakopee, MN; Al (Louis) Lehner of Victoria, MN; Bob (Susie) Lehner of Oak Grove, MN; sister, Mary Ann Rueter of Sartell, MN; 4 step grandchildren; and 13 step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Nick on August 3, 2012, son, Mark Kirchner, daughter-in-law, Mary Kirchner, sister, Kathryn Buermann, and brothers, Joseph and Raymond Lehn