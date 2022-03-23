Eileen E. Johnson, 91, St. Joseph

February 21, 1931 - March 22, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Eileen E. Johnson, age 91, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the Church.

Eileen was born on February 21, 1931 to the late George and Louise (Heinz) Eizenhoefer in St. Cloud. She was united in marriage to Harold L. Johnson in 1952 in St. Cloud. Eileen was a devoted and loving wife and mother all of her life, and she treasured time with her grandchildren in her later years. She enjoyed spending time at the cabin on Wabedo Lake in Longville, where she enjoyed fishing and the outdoors. After Harry retired, they moved to Longville and called it “home” for many years before moving back to St. Joseph to be closer to family. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish.

Eileen is survived by her sons, Rick (Eileen), Randy (Karen) and Todd (Kim); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dave Osterholt; sister-in-law, Marcy and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Harry; infant daughter, Sandra; brothers, George Jr., Jerome, Edward, Thomas Eizenhoefer; and sisters, Lucille Reiter, Marion Reiter, Dolores Jansky.