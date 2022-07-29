Edwin J. Stich, Sr., 88, Avon

January 30, 1934 - July 29, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in St Joseph, for Edwin J. Stich, Sr. age 88, of Avon, who passed away peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice House on Friday, July 29, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Private interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Edwin was born in St Wendel Township, Stearns County, Minnesota, January 30, 1934 to John and Margaret (Michels) Stich. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. He was a farmer and was employed as a heavy equipment operator and was a career member of the Local Number 49 International Union of Operating Engineers. He enjoyed working in his sheds inventing “things”, bowling, fishing, playing cards, dancing and visiting with friends. In his later years he spent winters in Arizona enjoying the sunshine and warm weather. Eddy will be remembered for his hard work and several inventions such as gliders swings and exercise apparatuses.

Survived by his daughters Lori (Bob) Yurczyk, Lynn (Dan Christman) Madsen, Lois (Dave Giada) Duea, Lisa (Jeff) Uecker, son Russell Stich and daughter-in-law Lori Stich, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, siblings Carl (Annette) Stich and Margaret (Peggy) Gangl.

Edwin was preceded in death by his son Edwin J Stich, Jr., son-in-law Robert Madsen, brothers Ervin, Cletus, and Melvin Stich, sister Mary Ann Wendt and parents, John and Margaret Stich.