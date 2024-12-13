Edward W. Hoernke, 60, Alexandria

November 17, 1964 - December 8, 2024

Edward “ED” Walter Hoernke, 60 of Alexandria, MN passed away on December 8, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A memorial service and burial will be at a later date. Ed will join his father and brother in burial at the Earl Cemetery in Earl, WI.

Ed was born to Herbert and Gail (Smith) Hoernke in South Milwaukee, WI. His family moved to Spooner WI. Sadly, Ed’s father and brother were killed in a car accident when Ed was 11 years old. His mother later married Thomas Glau who treated him like his own son. Ed graduated from Spooner High School and soon after joined the US Army. Upon return, he continued his education at UW Eau Claire. Ed worked for the DNR near Spooner then moved back to Eau Claire where he lived most of his adult life. In 2019 he moved to Alexandria, MN and began working at Beacon Engineering Solutions.

Ed had many fond memories of fishing and hunting with his dad and brother. He was a die-hard Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packer fan. He enjoyed watching movies. His move to Minnesota allowed him to be closer to his younger sister, Angie and her family. He loved to play Cribbage with her father-in-law Roger. He had a kind loving heart and a great sense of humor.

Ed is survived by his sister Angie (Roger) Berkness of Eagle Bend

He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert Hoernke; mother, Gail Glau; brother Daniel Hoernke; step-father Thomas Glau.