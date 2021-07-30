Edward Thelen, 78, Cold Spring

August 11, 1942 - July 25, 2021

A Memorial Service will be 12 Noon, Monday, August 2, 2021, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN, for Edward Thelen, age 78, who died July 25, 2021, at his home peacefully. Inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. the morning of at the Wenner Funeral Home.

Edward Thelen was born in Melrose, MN to Edward and Francis (Stueve) Thelen. He married Margaret Heying July 10, 1965. Ed served in the US Army from 1961-1964 in Germany.

Ed worked for 40 years in the insurance business covering the Midwest. In the mid 1970’s he opened and operated Cold Spring’s first Pizza Pub. Ed was a fan of the Twins, Vikings, Gophers, Timberwolves, fishing, slot machines, big band music and his beloved dog, Max. He was a member of St. Boniface Parish and a past president of the Insurance Agent Association of Minnesota. Many seniors enjoyed his entertaining Bingo calling.

He is survived by ex-wife, Margaret Anderson; children, Michael (Gosia), Kerry (Frank) Volkers, Jeff (Betsy); sister, Joan (Dave) Bell; in-laws, Tom Bell and Judy Thelen; 6 grandchildren, Michelle, Alex, Frank, John, Abigail, and Maddie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronald (Ione), Kenneth, Bill Spaeth; and sister, Lois Bell.