Edward R. Zintek, 94, St. Cloud

A Memorial Service for Edward Zintek, who passed away on July 8, 2024, will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. A private family burial at Camp Ripley will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home of St. Cloud.

Edward Zintek was born October 22, 1929, in Sobieski, to parents Michael and Frances Zintek. He met Donna (Wendland) and they were united in marriage on July 25, 1953. To this union four children were born: Deb, Wayne, Scott, and Loren. Edward entered the service in 1953 and served two years in Germany. After being honorably discharged, he worked as a truck driver and diesel mechanic for many years until his retirement in 1990.

Edward enjoyed wood working, gardening, yardwork, and quilting. Most importantly Edward loved spending time with his family. Edward was known for having a big heart and being capable of learning to do anything so he could always lend a helping hand.

He is preceded in death by his son, Wayne; parents, Michael and Frances; and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Deb (Dan) Ploof, Scott, Loren (Carol); five grandsons; one step-granddaughter; six great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans Foundation.