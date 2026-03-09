October 13, 1932 - March 7, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2026 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Edward L. Maier, age 93, who passed away Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday with parish prayers at 6:00 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Edward Louis Maier was born October 13, 1932, to Paul and Anna (Otremba) Maier in Sauk Rapids. He graduated in 1950 from Sauk Rapids High School. He married Helen Siefermann on September 16, 1954, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St Cloud.

Ed entered the Army and taught at the Signal School in Fort Monmouth, NJ from 1954 – 1956.

After his service in the Army, Ed and Helen moved to Owatonna, MN before moving back to Sauk Rapids, in 1970. He worked for IBM from 1956 - 1987, after which he started Maier Typewriter Service. He was still receiving calls to fix typewriters until the end, which brought him great joy.

Ed and Helen joined the local Pantowners Antique Auto Club in 1997 while owning a 1931 Ford Model A Sport Coupe and a 1959 Ford Skyliner Retractable. He served on the Sauk Rapids School Board for 15 years, served on the Benton County Historical Society, Benton County Park Board and Benton County Board of Adjustment. He was a dedicated member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church as a lector and a member of the choir.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed playing cards, driving his antique cars in area parades and spending time at his beloved farm. He loved when his family was all together.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Helen of Sauk Rapids; children, Patricia (Jerry) Parsoneault of Roseville, CA; Joan (Tom) Frederickson of Ramsey; Mark (Julie) Maier of St. Cloud; Susan (Steve) Hendricks of Ramsey; Christopher (Mary) Maier of French Lake; siblings,; Laura Rau of Bloomington; Millie Felling of Minneapolis; Abe (Carol) Maier of Clearwater, Sherry (Don) Wieber of St. Joseph and Maxine Goebel of Albany; grandchildren, Krista Lesnau, Aaron Knapek, Nicole Lucchese, Sara Cogger, Lee Frederickson, Edward Maier and Lila Maier, as well as 18 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael in 2016; siblings, Alvira Schwinghammer, James Maier, Kathy Rosa and Dorothy Schmitz.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare’s Monastery.