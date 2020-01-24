Edward Kampa, 90, Hillman

May 6, 1929 - January 23, 2020

Edward Kampa, age 90 of Hillman, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, Brennyville. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Monday at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Edward Val Kampa was born May 6, 1929 in Morrill Township, Morrison County to Valentine and Rose (Bauer) Kampa. He married Kathleen Vogtlin on September 15, 1958 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman. The couple celebrated 61 years of marriage together. Ed drove milk truck and also worked as a trucker for TCF for several years. He was a member of the 49ers Union and worked construction until his retirement in 1992. After Ed retired, he and Kathy took a two month trip and drove to Alaska. Ed was an avid outdoorsman and especially like deer hunting and fishing. He was an excellent carpenter and could fix most anything and will be remembered for his kind manor. He was a member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy, Foley and sons: Butch (Julie), Pierz; Scott (Deanna), Foley, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren as well as brother, Jim (Shirley), Foley and sisters, Irene Moeller, Foley, Gloria (Ronny) Graczyk, Pierz and daughter-in-law, Jeanne Kampa of Hillman. He is preceded by his parents and son, Donny, brother, Irvin 'Buck', sister, Marie Cielinski and a great grandson, Damian Hebler.

