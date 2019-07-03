Edward “Eddie” M. Dockendorf, 90, Cold Spring

December 1, 1928 - July 2, 2019

A memorial service will be held at a later date for Edward “Eddie” M. Dockendorf who died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home. Burial will be in Holy Cross parish cemetery in Marty, Minnesota. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Eddie was born in Cold Spring, MN on December 1, 1928, to Bernard and Agnes (Sieferman) Dockendorf. He married Evelyn Rose Nistler on June 24, 1950 in Holy Cross Catholic Church. Eddie served in the Navy from December 11, 1945 – October 30, 1947. He worked at Cold Spring Granite Company as a stone cutter. Eddie enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing, watching the Twins and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Bob, Diane (Tom) Blommer, Gary (Mary Lee), Linda (Jim) Sand, Bill (Laurie), Steve (Cindy), Sue Gregory, Mark (Jen); sister, Arlene Thrasher; 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Evelyn; siblings, Lori Tahedal, Leroy, Kathy Botz, Vernon and Marion Duncan.