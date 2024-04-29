Edward B. Heurung, 72, St. Cloud

June 11, 1951 - April 25, 2024

Edward Benedict Heurung, age 72, passed away on April 25, 2024 at The Gardens at Foley. Celebration of Life Gathering will take place from 3-7 PM, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at the Foley Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Ed was born June 11, 1951 in Little Falls, MN to Benedict and Catherine (Sufka) Heurung. He was a state athlete in High School. He enjoyed woodworking and worked as a construction worker building houses. Ed enjoyed watching the birds and he had a kind and caring soul. He always had to be the life of the party growing up and was always cracking jokes. Ed had no biological children, but treated all his stepchildren and grandchildren as his own and loved them unconditionally.

He is survived by his stepdaughters, Nina (Jake) Wegman, Foley, Katie Nelson, Sartell; stepdaughter-in-law, Robin Nelson, Foley; sister, Doris Kliber, Cushing; grandchildren, Kendall, Xander, Keagan, Sylas, Larenz, Hope; great grandchild, Layla.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles Heurung and Donald Heurung; sisters, Darlene Thell, Frances Kocinski, Carole Proper, Shirley Peka; stepson, David Nelson.