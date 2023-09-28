Edna Barbara Knoll, 82, Oak Park

July 28, 1941 - September 24, 2023

Edna Knoll, age 82 of Oak Park, Minnesota, passed away September 24, 2023 at her home. A Celebration of Life will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at the Foley Funeral Home. Rev. Michael Wolbauer will lead a prayer service at 6:00 PM Wednesday evening. Burial will take place at a later date at Milo Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Edna Barbara Knoll was born July 28, 1941 in Gibbon, Minnesota to Rudolph and Gladys (Perry) Rettmann. She married Gregory Knoll on September 23, 1961 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Hamel, Minnesota. The couple lived most of their married life near Elk River. Edna worked with Gregory as a bookkeeper for the company business of building inspection and sanitation. They retired and moved near Oak Park in 2004. Edna enjoyed horses, gardening, camping and fishing. After their retirement, the couple spent winters in Texas.

She is survived by her husband, Gregory, Oak Park and daughter, Barb of Oak Park as well as 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and a sister, Viola Renner of Hutchinson. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Michael Knoll and 4 sisters.