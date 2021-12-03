Edgar “Ed” J. Wacha, 80, Sartell

December 6, 1940 - November 29, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Edgar J. Wacha, age 80, who passed away Monday at his home. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Sunday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Ed was born in Lidgerwood, ND to Anna & William (Arth) Wacha on Dec. 6, 1940. He was like most small-town kids and learned to use his hands working on local farms, fixing up old cars or holding a favorite cold beverage with his brothers and buddies. Ed met a girl from an adjoining town, Caroline Vedder, whom he would marry and have four kids. They would have a loving Christian partnership for over 60 years. Ed’s pride in America was evident in his 20 year military career with two tours in Vietnam and three other overseas tours. He eventually settled his family in Marshall, MN where he would retire after 20 years working for the City of Marshall. They would later move to Sartell to be closer to family.

Ed can best be described as being great with his hands, from woodworking, to cooking, and playing cards. He also used those hands to walk his daughters down the aisle and move boxes as he helped his children in their multiple moves. It was those hands that he would soothe a grandchild or pet the menagerie of dogs throughout his life. Those hands are what we held in his final days and will remain how he told us he loved us.

Ed is survived by his wife, Caroline; sons and daughters, Gary (Melanie) of Brainerd, Steve (Kristin) of Waterville, OH, Kristi (Pat) Brewers of Sauk Rapids, and Karen (Rick) Eggers of Rogers; grandchildren, Sam, Brianna, Taylor, Garrett, Allie, and Nick Wacha, Gaby, Emily, and Luke Brewers, Jackson, and Olivia Eggers; and sisters, Betty Maczkowicz of Le Sueur, Alice Mlejneck of Sheboygan, WI, Anita (Ken) Ronning of Fergus Falls, and Rose (Al) Lesner of Alexandria. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Robert “Bob” and Larry Wacha.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Fisher House.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you for CentraCare Hospice and the nursing staff at the St. Cloud Hospital for the compassionate care that was given to Ed.