Edana Margo Reilly, 40, St. Cloud

May 2, 1982 – June 30, 2022

Edana Margo Reilly, age 40 of St. Cloud, died on June 30, 2022.

Survived by beloved son Gabey (6), admired and loved older brother Adam Reilly, his wife, Christa and nephew Arlo, Mom and partner in crime Deb Reilly. Caring and supportive aunts & uncles; Nancy Hartkopf (Steve), Julie Nelson (Dan), Randy Schroeder (Lauri), and Lori Vierzba (Ed). Cousins; Andrea Allen (Brian) and children; Avery, Nash & Myla, Lucas Nelson (Shantell), Brett Schroeder, Katie Vierzba, Erin Vierzba (Ray), Leah Vierzba (Nick), and Neil Vierzba. Loving grandmother Marge Schroeder. Best friends; Jill H., Michelle G., April J., and Laurel C. and Edana’s father Jim Reilly (Candy). Preceded in death by her grandfather Sam Schroeder.

Edana was kind and empathic, she cried about the other patients at the cancer center. She had strong, thought-out opinions about current events in our country and the world. She loved all animals -- who hasn’t had their seatbelt yanked tight because she screeched to stop for a squirrel in the road?

Edana enjoyed all trips big or small, she took her trip of a lifetime to Europe in 2013. She was a great cook & baker (killer bruschetta), she has loved the water since she was a toddler. Edana enjoyed her position as a pharmacy tech and enjoyed her co- workers at Coborn’s Pharmacy in St. Joseph. But her greatest accomplishment was being Gabey’s mom and she was the best.

Thank you to the ER and ICU teams on June 30th at the St. Cloud Hospital and the Nurses aids and lab techs at the Coborn’s Cancer Center.