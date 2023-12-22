EDA Update: Former Electrolux Property in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With a new owner of the former Electrolux building St. Cloud leaders are optimistic they'll be able to attract a new manufacturer to town.

Earlier this year Phoenix Investors based out of Milwaukee bought the 40-acre and 900,000-square-foot building.

Economic Development Director Cathy Mehelich says the real estate investment group plans to be a long-term owner and investor in the property. She says they have plans to completely renovate the large building a brand-new looking facility.

It's one of the largest existing buildings in Minnesota that's available and so we are on the state's radar for that as they continue to get inquiries from companies, particularly in the clean energy industry whether its the construction of solar panels or other components associated with that industry.

Mehelich says the St. Cloud Technical and Community College opened a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing lab this fall using a federal grant they received as a result of the Electrolux plant closure and the goal is to now use that lab to help train potential employees of a new plant that opens in that building.

Electrolux closed its St. Cloud facility in 2018 and that building has sat empty since then.

