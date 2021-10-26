Eat Cake And Help Others With This Months Kindness Cake

HELP OTHERS BY EATING CAKE

I've noticed that Jules' Bistro in downtown St. Cloud is at it again with their Kindness Cake Campaign. For the rest of this month and all of November, you can purchase a piece of the featured one-of-a-kind month cake, and a large portion of the funds made from your purchase will go to help an area nonprofit group doing good things in our community.

HOW THE PROGRAM WORKS

For each $20 piece of cake purchased, $13 will be set aside to provide direct food assistance to the members of Homeless Helping Homeless, whom, without this organization, would have nowhere to go for help. If you would like to purchase a whole kindness cake, you can do that as well, and for each whole cake sold for $136, $83 will be set aside.

HOMELESS HELPING HOMELESS

This month and through all of November, Jules' Bistro is teaming up with a local organization called "Homeless Helping Homeless," an incredible organization of people that are homeless. They live under bridges, in parking ramps, garages, and cars in our community. There are also many that choose to live this life to be a companion for other homeless people on their journey. Some of the people in this group are lucky enough to live with friends, in low-income housing, or shelters. It is a hard way of life, that most of us cannot imagine; yet they are in this organization helping those people that are struggling and in need more than even they are.

THIS MONTHS CAKE

This month and through the end of November, the cake featured is almond and pear spiced cake layers, with a delicious almond cream nestled between each layer. Then the cake is topped with a Maple Butter Cream Frosting, molasses cookie crumble, and white chocolate cinnamon shards. Delicious!

Photo by SavvyPhotage

