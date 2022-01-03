Easter Candy Already Spotted on Store Shelves in Sartell

Christmas has just passed us, and right as we changed our calendar to 2022, Easter candy was spotted on store shelves in Sartell.

I made a run to Walmart in Sartell on December 30th, and right as I walked in I saw Easter candy already on display. There were Valentine's Day chocolates and candies out too, and that was expected. It's the next big holiday on the calendar. But Easter isn't until Sunday, April 17th. It's late this year, but the Cadbury cream eggs are available over three months ahead of time.

This is good news for those who prefer their Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in the egg shape. And who doesn't? The peanut butter to chocolate ratio is perfect when they are that shape. It's also great for those who like their candies wrapped in pastel-colored tinfoil.

Happy New Year Easter to you and yours! I hope it's the best one yet.

