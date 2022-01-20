Update: Eastbound I-94 Reopens in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE -- Eastbound Interstate 94 in Albertville is reopened after a crash.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the crash involved a semi that dumped a load of potatoes onto the road. The potatoes froze onto the road.

State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says the crash involved two semis.

Grabow says they don't believe there are any serious injuries.

Some other vehicles struck the potatoes and debris, disabling the vehicles.

There was a detour in place until about 9:00 a.m.

The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m.