Earth Day Run Offers Virtual Run Option

ST. CLOUD -- This weekend was supposed to be the Earth Day Run weekend in downtown St. Cloud, however that has been postponed until Labor Day weekend due to the coronavirus.

For those of you who have an itch to get out and run organizers of the event say they are hosting a virtual run starting this Friday.

Race Director Evin Haukos says you have until May 20th to complete your run whether it is a half marathon, half marathon relay, or a 5K.

I don't suggest procrastinating if you're like me. Just try to get on it, pick a date and get it done and get your time submitted. Then after that, the leaderboards will come out and we'll announce the winners. It'll be a lot of fun.

Haukos says your run does not have to follow the Earth Day Run routes and it can be done anywhere. You will need to track your distance and time using a GPS, then take a screenshot and submit it for a chance to win some prizes. If you were already signed-up for any of the races in the Earth Day Run you don't need to register for the virtual run. Official race results will be posted on their website after May 21st.

The actual Earth Day Run weekend has been moved to Labor Day weekend, September 4th and 5th in downtown St. Cloud.