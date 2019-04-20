Runners Race Through St. Cloud in Earth Day Half Marathon [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Another popular annual event moved downtown this year. Centracare Health held their 20th annual Earth Day Run on Friday and Saturday.

The two-day event featured food, fun, and of course, lots of running. It all kicked off with a kids adventure 1K and two 5Ks on Friday, and then on Saturday the half marathon weaved its way through town.

Runner Paula Lindhorst tackled her first half marathon at the event. She says it took a lot of preparation.

I’ve been running about five or six days a week trying to get ready. Started really low mileage and just been gradually increasing.

Racers could take on the 13.1-mile (21 kilometers) route alone or in relay form. Lindhorst says it helped to have the support of her family.

I’m going to be running with my husband. He’s my biggest support and cheerleader. My kids run, they’re really the runners in the family, but they’re out cheering for us today.

This year there was a new champion. Eighteen-year-old Samuel Ringger finished first with a time of 1:15:25. Two-time defending champ Jonathan Stoltman finished in second.

The top women’s finisher was 24-year-old Elena Danielson . She clocked in at 1:25:13. A video of this story is available up on our website: wjon.com.