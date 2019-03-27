Registrations Continue to be Strong for Earth Day Run

ST. CLOUD -- This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Earth Day Run in St. Cloud. It starts and ends at a new location at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Race Director Evin Haukos says so far registrations have been very strong.

Our half marathon especially. I think we have over 400 more registrants for the half marathon along than at this time last year. So that's looking extremely strong. We're really excited to see more people, newer individuals, coming from the cities area who are looking for a bigger regional event.

Haukos says they are expecting over 5,500 runners to participate in the various distances both Friday evening and Saturday morning.

On Friday, April 19th there will be a Health and Fitness Expo, a Kids 1K, and the 5K, as well as a post-race party featuring the band Walter's Wheelhouse.

On Saturday, April 20th is the half marathon and half marathon relay as well as the post-race party featuring the band IV Play.

Haukos says you are encouraged to come down and support the runners, then stick around for the post-race parties both Friday night and Saturday morning.

The Stearns Bank Stage, our intent is to have that in the west parking lot, the intersection of 5th Avenue and St. Germain. Especially that Friday night, it's a free concert open to the entire community come on down.

Haukos says they expect over 12,000 people to attend the Health And Fitness Expo inside the River's Edge. They also will have art vendors downtown that weekend.

If you want to sign-up for any of the races , there is a price increase this coming Tuesday.