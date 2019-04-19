Thousands Participate in Earth Day 5K, Defending Champ Wins Title
ST. CLOUD -- Ove 2,000 people signed-up to run the Earth Day 5K -- 3.1 mile -- course in St. Cloud. It started on Veterans Bridge traveled down to the Munsinger Clemens Gardens and then came back and ended on 5th Avenue.
The overall winner was a close competition between the defending champion 32-year-old Jonathan Stoltman of St. Cloud and 24-year-old Bashir Aidrus of Marshall. Both had an official time of 16:25 with Stoltman edging out Aidrus.
The overall women's champion was 23-year-old Kennedy Rude of St. Joseph with a time of 21:26.
A kids 1K was also held on Friday night.
The half marathon and half marathon relay are both on Saturday morning at 8:15 a.m. with a post race party to follow in the parking lot.