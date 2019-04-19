Thousands Participate in Earth Day 5K, Defending Champ Wins Title

ST. CLOUD -- Ove 2,000 people signed-up to run the Earth Day 5K -- 3.1 mile -- course in St. Cloud. It started on Veterans Bridge traveled down to the Munsinger Clemens Gardens and then came back and ended on 5th Avenue.

Earth Day Run, Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

The overall winner was a close competition between the defending champion 32-year-old Jonathan Stoltman of St. Cloud and 24-year-old Bashir Aidrus of Marshall. Both had an official time of 16:25 with Stoltman edging out Aidrus.

Earth Day Run, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

The overall women's champion was 23-year-old Kennedy Rude of St. Joseph with a time of 21:26.

Earth Day Run, Photo by WJON.com's JIm Maurice

A kids 1K was also held on Friday night.

Earth Day Run, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

The half marathon and half marathon relay are both on Saturday morning at 8:15 a.m. with a post race party to follow in the parking lot.