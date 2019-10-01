Downtown Council Partners With CentraCare for Earth Day Run

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Downtown Council has announced they'll be helping to plan next year's Earth Day Run.

The Downtown Council is taking over the organization and management of athlete check-in, the Health and Wellness Expo and Youth Expo, as well as overseeing volunteer coordination and event sponsor hospitality.

Evin Haukos will continue in his role as race director.

Last year over 12,000 athletes and spectators were in downtown St. Cloud during race weekend. The 2019 Earth Day Run -- the 20th annual -- was held in downtown St. Cloud for the first time.

Online registration for the half marathon, half marathon relay, 5K, 5K corporate challenge, and kids 1K begins this Thursday.

The 21st annual Earth Day Run weekend is April 24th and 25th.